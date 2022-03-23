Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:18 IST
Vigilance Bureau nabs two officials in graft case
The Vigilance Bureau arrested an executive engineer of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran and a pharmacist while allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Both officials have been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a spokesperson of the Bureau said here on Wednesday.

He said in a statement that a Bureau team caught HSVP Executive Engineer (Horticulture) Vijay Kumar, posted at Hisar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant in lieu of ''facilitating the payment of park and green belt maintenance''.

In another case, pharmacist Jaivir, posted at the Jind district jail, was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

''He was demanding money in lieu of referring a complainant's father to the civil hospital from the district jail,'' he said.

