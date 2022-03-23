Left Menu

EU wants U.S. commitment for extra LNG supplies for next two winters - von der Leyen

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
The European Union is aiming to secure a commitment from the United States for extra supplies of liquefied natural gas for the next two winters, the EU chief executive said on Wednesday ahead of a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

"Tomorrow I will discuss with President Biden how to prioritise LNG deliveries from the United States to the European Union in the coming months," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Brussels.

"We are aiming to have a commitment for additional supplies for the next two winters," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

