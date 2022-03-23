EU wants U.S. commitment for extra LNG supplies for next two winters - von der Leyen

The European Union is aiming to secure a commitment from the United States for extra supplies of liquefied natural gas for the next two winters, the EU chief executive said on Wednesday ahead of a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

"Tomorrow I will discuss with President Biden how to prioritise LNG deliveries from the United States to the European Union in the coming months," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Brussels.

"We are aiming to have a commitment for additional supplies for the next two winters," she said.

