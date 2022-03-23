27,674 applications for aid received from COVID-19 orphans in Gujarat: Govt

The Gujarat government informed the Assembly on Wednesday that it has received over 27,000 applications in six months under a scheme providing financial assistance to children who have lost both or one parent to COVID-19, and 20,970 of them have been approved for payment.

Replying to a set of queries raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradip Parmar said 27,674 applications seeking assistance under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna have been received till December last year (in 6 months of scheme's launch) and 20,970 of them approved by his department.

While 3,665 applications have been rejected, more than 3,000 pleas are pending for want of necessary documents and information, the minister stated in his written reply.

In June 2021, the state government had announced that children who have lost both their parents to COVID-19 will get a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 till they turn 21.

One month later, the government had announced that children who had lost even one parent to coronavirus will also be covered under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna and will be entitled to get Rs 2,000 monthly assistance, said Parmar.

Of the total 20,970 applications approved by the government between June and December last year, the highest - 1,993 - were from Rajkot district, followed by 1,726 from Ahmedabad, 1,126 from Surat, 1,097 from Bhavnagar and 1,079 from Navsari district, he said. PTI PJT RSY RSY

