Left Menu

Commerce ministry to extend foreign trade policy for some more months

It is likely to be extended by few months, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:38 IST
Commerce ministry to extend foreign trade policy for some more months
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry will extend the existing foreign trade policy (FTP) for some more months beyond March 31, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Last year in September, the government extended the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 till March 31, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The present policy came into force on April 1, 2015.

The policy provides guidelines related to imports and exports in India. The ministry announces the policy every five years.

''I think many events that are unfolding are making us work over time to make that policy much more contemporary and more real time, more to the needs of the new india...The existing policy will be continued for some more months,'' Goyal told reporters here.

A separate foreign trade policy cell was created to coordinate with various officials in the formulation of the policy under the supervision of an officer of the level of joint secretary to the Government of India.

Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi said a notification with this effect will come in a day or two. ''It is likely to be extended by few months,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022