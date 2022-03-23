Man arrested after decomposed bodies recovered from drain in central Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested after two decomposed bodies were recovered from a drain opposite the India International Centre here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ateeque, a resident of Araria district in Bihar, they said, adding he works as a daily-wage labourer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said they received a call around 6.17 pm on Tuesday where the caller said he saw two bodies in a drain opposite India International Centre, Lodhi Estate in central Delhi.

Police reached the spot and met Mohammad Ashab and other relatives of the victims, who identified them as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, from Araria in Bihar.

Ashab said he got information that Khurshid and Sajjad, both living in Kotla, were missing for the last three to four days. Ashab went to Kotla where he met Ateeque and Alauddin, roommates of the deceased. He enquired about Khurshid and Sajjad but Ateeque and Alauddin did not give any satisfactory reply, the DCP said.

When he told them that he will inform the police, Ateeque took Ashab to the spot from where the two bodies were recovered, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the India Penal Code was registered at Tughlaq Road police station, the DCP said.

During investigation, CCTV footage of nearby areas was analysed and it was found that on Friday around 5.53 pm, three persons visited the spot in an auto-rickshaw. Two of them entered inside the drain, while the third person waited outside, Guguloth said.

Around five minutes later, the third person too entered the drain and came out after a few minutes. He then covered the drain with the drain lid and fled the spot. That third person was identified as Ateeque. He was taken into custody and on interrogation, he confessed to the “crime”, the DCP said.

He further disclosed that after commission of the crime, he again visited the spot for destruction of evidence. He is being further interrogated, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the accused said the reason behind the death of the two persons was theft.

''The accused said both the deceased persons entered the drain in order to steal underground cable wires and died inside it. He failed to rescue them and fled the spot. However, the post-mortem report is yet to be received in which the cause of death will be ascertained whether they (victims) were killed by the accused or died inside the drain,'' the officer said.

The deceased and the accused were together on Holi and the incident happened after that, police said.

Ateeque has been previously involved in an Arms Act case registered at Saritha Vihar police station. Khurshid was involved in a theft case of Hauz Khas police station, the DCP said.

Ashab, who is the cousin of Sajjad and brother-in-law of Khurshid, said he received a call from his mother-in-law that Khurshid and Sajjad were missing.

''They were missing since Holi on Friday. I got a call from my mother-in-law on Monday that they were missing. Somebody informed her that two bodies were found at Usmanpur. When we reached there, nobody was found there. Later, I, along with others, reached Kotla Mubarakpur where Sajjad and Khurshid used to live in a rented accommodation along with Ateeque, Alauddin, and Firdoz,'' Ashab said.

Ateeque was not saying anything initially, he said.

''In the room, there were eight to nine people present. We were talking to Ateeque and other roommates for two to three hours, but he was not saying anything regarding the missing persons.

''When we pressured him, he took us to the spot and started opening the lid of the drain. Later, he asked us to open the lid where we found the bodies and informed police about the incident,'' Ashab said.

Ashab, a labourer residing in Noida, said the deceased were married and have children. They both used to work as labourers and their families live in Bihar.

Ishtiyaq Khan, a relative of Khurshid, said he got the information about the incident and rushed to the spot.

''I was shocked after seeing their body inside the drain. We have no idea what is the reason behind this act. I heard that the relation between the deceased and their flatmates was fine,'' Khan said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council issued a statement stating that it has come to its notice that two corpses were found at Maxmullar Marg by Delhi Police on Tuesday from a manhole of MTNL at a footpath near a public toilet at a corner of Lodhi Estate Lane.

''It is clarified that the said MTNL manhole is approximately eight metres away from NDMC drainage manhole. It is also clarified that NDMC drainage is not cleaned manually by NDMC employees/workers.

''All NDMC drains are cleaned mechanically. It is further clarified that there is no connection between MTNL manhole and NDMC services and hence no NDMC services or personnel are directly or indirectly involved in the said incident,'' the statement said.

