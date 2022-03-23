Foreigners' Tribunal in Assam serves notice to dead man

A Foreigners' Tribunal in Assam's Cachar district has served a notice to a deceased person, asking him to appear before it by March 30 as he had failed to produce valid documents to prove his Indian citizenship.

The notice was served to one Shyaman Charan Das, who lived in Thaligram village of Udharbond area, by The Foreigners' Tribunal 3rd, Cachar. He had died in May 2016. In the notice, it was alleged that he had illegally entered Assam without any valid documents between January 1, 1966 and March 23, 1973.

The notice also said that he could not produce any valid documents before the police during inquiry and as such he was suspected to be an illegal immigrant.

A case was filed against Das in 2015 but when he passed away in May 2016, his family submitted the death certificate, following which the case was closed in September that year by a member of the same tribunal.

The Border Police, earlier this year, filed a fresh case against him on the suspicion that he was an undocumented immigrant, following which the notice by the tribunal was issued recently.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said that a complaint must have been registered against the person, and a notice may have been issued on its basis but if the person is dead, the case will be dismissed.

The daughter of the deceased said that serving the notice to a dead man shows how people left out of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Assam are being harassed.

