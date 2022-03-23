Left Menu

COVID-19: J&K records 26 new cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:57 IST
COVID-19: J&K records 26 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 26 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,53,595 while no death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 14 were from Jammu and 12 from Kashmir division of the, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 10 cases. Thirteen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases, they said.

There are 112 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,733, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,750.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022