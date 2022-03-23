COVID-19: J&K records 26 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 26 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,53,595 while no death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 14 were from Jammu and 12 from Kashmir division of the, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 10 cases. Thirteen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases, they said.

There are 112 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,733, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,750.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening, officials said.

