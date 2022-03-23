FIR against 51 people for developing illegal colonies in Gurugram

Left Menu

District Town Planner Enforcement R S Bhath said that he had received information about the development of illegal colonies in Farukhnagar area. Bhath, in his complaint at the Farukhnagar police station, cited various sections of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, and said that the accused had violated them.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:00 IST
In a crackdown on illegal colonies in Gurugram, 10 FIRs were registered against 51 people, including women, following a complaint by a government official on Wednesday. District Town Planner (Enforcement) R S Bhath said that he had received information about the development of illegal colonies in Farukhnagar area. Notices were issues to the accused seeking an explanation but they failed to provide a satisfactory reply, he said. Bhath, in his complaint at the Farukhnagar police station, cited various sections of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, and said that the accused had violated them. Police said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law.

