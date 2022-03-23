FIR against 51 people for developing illegal colonies in Gurugram

In a crackdown on illegal colonies in Gurugram, 10 FIRs were registered against 51 people, including women, following a complaint by a government official on Wednesday. District Town Planner (Enforcement) R S Bhath said that he had received information about the development of illegal colonies in Farukhnagar area. Notices were issues to the accused seeking an explanation but they failed to provide a satisfactory reply, he said. Bhath, in his complaint at the Farukhnagar police station, cited various sections of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, and said that the accused had violated them. Police said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)