Oman allocates additional 200 mln rials for 2022 budget - economy ministry

Oman has allocated an additional 200 million Omani rials ($520 million) for the 2022 budget to bring total expenditure this year to 1.1 billion rials, the economy ministry said on Twitter.

The country's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said also directed to allocate an additional 650 million rials for development projects for a five-year plan that ends in 2025, the ministry added.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

