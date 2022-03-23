Oman allocates additional 200 mln rials for 2022 budget - economy ministry
Updated: 23-03-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:02 IST
Oman has allocated an additional 200 million Omani rials ($520 million) for the 2022 budget to bring total expenditure this year to 1.1 billion rials, the economy ministry said on Twitter.
The country's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said also directed to allocate an additional 650 million rials for development projects for a five-year plan that ends in 2025, the ministry added.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
