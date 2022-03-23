UPDATE 3-Somali forces kill two gunmen trying to enter Mogadishu army base -state TV

Somali security forces shot dead two armed attackers who tried to burst into an army base near Mogadishu's international airport on Wednesday, state media said. Earlier in the day, state TV had said security forces were battling a "terrorist incident" at the camp's gates. A witness said gunmen had forced their way in and started shooting.

State radio reported later that the two attackers had been stopped at the base gates. "Security Forces have shot dead two armed terrorists who attempted to force their way into the army base near #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport on Wednesday and police will give details shortly," state TV said.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said it was behind the attack, and had fired mortars into the camp, where African Union (AMISOM) peacekeeping troops, United Nations and other international organisations are based. Abdiasis Abu Musab, an al Shabaab spokesman, said the group's fighters had gained entry to the base and inflicted casualties, but he did not provide proof.

Mahad Hirsi, a witness at the compound, told Reuters that he saw the attackers force their way through the gate and start shooting, and that "a number of injured AMISOM soldiers (were) lying on the ground". Spokespeople for AMISOM and the United Nations' Somalia office did not immediately respond to Reuters calls and messages requesting comment.

Due to the gunfire near the airport flight traffic had been halted, a travel agent said. Al Shabaab aims to topple Somalia's central government and impose its own severe interpretation of Islamic law. (Additional reporting by Abdiqani Hassan in Bosasso; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)