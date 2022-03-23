Pakistani civil society holds candle-light vigil to observe 91st death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in Lahore

Pakistani civil society on Wednesday held a candle-light vigil to observe the 91st death anniversary of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Shadman Chowk in Lahore where they were hanged in 1931.

The participants also paid floral tributes and saluted the place they were hanged.

The event organised by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation of Pakistan was held amid tight security after the Lahore High Court directed the police to provide it a fool-proof security in the face of ‘threats’ from religious extremists.

Singh was hanged along with his two comrades - Rajguru and Sukhdev - by British rulers on March 23, 1931 at the age of 23 in Lahore, after being tried under charges for hatching a conspiracy against the colonial government and allegedly killing British police officer John P Saunders.

Paying tributes to the trio, Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, the chairman of the foundation, said Singh and two comrades’ sacrifice would always be remembered and they are the heroes of the sub-continent.

On this occasion, the foundation again passed a resolution demanding the British Queen to visit Bhagat Singh Chowk Shadman, apologise to India and Pakistan and families of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and also pay them compensation.

It also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, for bravery of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Besides, Hussainiwala Border should be opened immediately for Pakistani citizens.

It urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to give the highest civilian award of the country ‘Nishan Pakistan’ to Singh.

''Pakistan should also issue commemorative stamps and coins commemorating Bhagat Singh and name a major road in Pakistan after him, and to include his courage and bravery in the curriculum,” the organisation demanded.

