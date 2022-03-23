Left Menu

ECI holds one-week Capacity Development Programme on Voter Registration

The Capacity Development Program on ‘Voter Registration’ is one of the flagship programs of IIIDEM for international participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:32 IST
ECI holds one-week Capacity Development Programme on Voter Registration
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training and capacity development arm of Election Commission of India is organizing a one-week Capacity Development Program on Voter Registration for the officials of Forum of Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA) member Election Management Bodies (EMBs). The program is scheduled from 21st – 25th March, 2022, and is being conducted in IIIDEM Campus at Dwarka, New Delhi.

The program aims to enhance the capacities of election officials under the 'Thimpu Resolution' of the 11th meeting of the FEMBoSA. Officials from the Bangladesh Election Commission and Election Commission of Sri Lanka are participating in this program. A one-week Capacity Development Program on Voter Education was also organized in February, 2022.

The Capacity Development Program on 'Voter Registration' is one of the flagship programs of IIIDEM for international participants. The programme is developed based on the learning needs of the officials on various themes including Voter Registration and International standards, Voter Education for Voter Registration – Targeted campaigns and engagement with stakeholders, Qualifications and restrictions for voter registration and Collection of VR Data. The training resource persons include senior officials of the Election Commission of India, IIIDEM and Chief Electoral Officers.

During the programme, participants will also share their country practices on Voter Registration. A one-day study tour for the participants has also been planned to familiarize them with the practices and experiences from the field.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022