ECI holds one-week Capacity Development Programme on Voter Registration

India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training and capacity development arm of Election Commission of India is organizing a one-week Capacity Development Program on Voter Registration for the officials of Forum of Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA) member Election Management Bodies (EMBs). The program is scheduled from 21st – 25th March, 2022, and is being conducted in IIIDEM Campus at Dwarka, New Delhi.

The program aims to enhance the capacities of election officials under the 'Thimpu Resolution' of the 11th meeting of the FEMBoSA. Officials from the Bangladesh Election Commission and Election Commission of Sri Lanka are participating in this program. A one-week Capacity Development Program on Voter Education was also organized in February, 2022.

The Capacity Development Program on 'Voter Registration' is one of the flagship programs of IIIDEM for international participants. The programme is developed based on the learning needs of the officials on various themes including Voter Registration and International standards, Voter Education for Voter Registration – Targeted campaigns and engagement with stakeholders, Qualifications and restrictions for voter registration and Collection of VR Data. The training resource persons include senior officials of the Election Commission of India, IIIDEM and Chief Electoral Officers.

During the programme, participants will also share their country practices on Voter Registration. A one-day study tour for the participants has also been planned to familiarize them with the practices and experiences from the field.

(With Inputs from PIB)