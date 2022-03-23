Left Menu

SC directs ED to file reply on plea of ex-Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife seeking bail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:32 IST
SC directs ED to file reply on plea of ex-Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife seeking bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply on a plea filed by the wife of ex- Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra seeking interim bail to take part in the last rites of her grandmother.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that it would pass the order on Preeti Chandra's plea on Friday.

At the outset, the ED expressed apprehension that Chandra may leave the country if granted bail and said ''it is better to be safe than be sorry.'' Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the ED, opposed the bail plea and told the bench that Chandra was arrested when she was trying to leave the country and she is a flight risk.

Divan contended that Chandra has recently obtained citizenship of Dominican Republic which is not among the countries with which India has an extradition treaty.

The ED had recently filed a fresh charge sheet before a court here in connection with its money laundering probe against realty group Unitech, its promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra and others.

Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra (their father and founder of the Unitech group), Preeti Chandra (wife of Sanjay Chandra), Rajesh Malik (promoter of accused company Carnoustie group) and 66 domestic and overseas companies have been arrayed as accused in the charge sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022