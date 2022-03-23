Putin discusses Ukraine with Israeli prime minister Bennett-Kremlin
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Bennett "shared his assessment of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with leaders of a number of foreign countries, and expressed several ideas in relation to the ongoing negotiations," the statement said.
