Left Menu

Misappropriation of Rs 207 cr found in Nagaland depts in FY 2019-20: CAG

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:33 IST
Misappropriation of Rs 207 cr found in Nagaland depts in FY 2019-20: CAG
  • Country:
  • India

Despite being a resource-crunch state, misappropriation of Rs 207 crore was found in various departments of Nagaland government in financial year 2019-20, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said.

The report, tabled in the assembly by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday, said that 26 cases of misappropriation of funds were found.

It said that Rs 200.65 crore was siphoned off in 12 departments and Rs 6.6 crore in other departments.

A total of Rs 82.79 crore was embezzled in the Department of School Education in two cases, with Rs 70 crore awaiting departmental and criminal investigation.

An amount of Rs 25.28 crore siphoned off in the Power Department awaits departmental and criminal investigation.

The CAG report said that three misappropriation cases amounting to Rs 23.79 crore were found in the Public Works Department (Road & Bridges) Department.

Other departments that reported major misappropriation are Planning and Coordination (Rs 20.23 crore), Tourism (Rs 14.20 crore) and Health & Family Welfare (Rs 13.70 crore).

The CAG asked the departments concerned to furnish a suo motu explanatory note on the audit reports within one month of placing of the report in the assembly.

It asked the government, without waiting for any notice or call from the Public Accounts Committee, to submit a suo motu explanatory note indicating the action taken or proposed to be taken within a period of three months from the date of tabling of the audit report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022