Karaikal not neglected, says Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the government of the Union Territory was not ignoring Karaikal in developmental activities as was alleged.

Talking to reporters in Karaikal after reviewing the implementation of various schemes in the region, she said, ''It's not correct to say that the government is ignoring Karaikal. During the pandemic, I visited the region and reviewed the infrastructural facilities there.'' She said the purpose of visiting Karaikal today was to review the status of various schemes, railway facilities and roads. Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, who was elected from Karaikal region to the territorial Assembly, local legislators, and officials were present during the visit, she said.

Officials have brought to notice the obstacles in implementing the schemes, she said. ''I've taken note of the issue raised and I promise measures will be taken to ensure smooth implementation...,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)