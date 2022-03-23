Policeman injured in a grenade attack near mosque in Srinagar

A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – on Wednesday.

Militants hurled the grenade towards the security personnel near Zind Shah mosque this evening, an official said.

Police constable Mohammad Amin received minor splinter injuries in the explosion, he said.

