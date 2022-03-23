Left Menu

Sexual assault on wife cannot but be termed to be rape: Karnataka HC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:42 IST
Sexual assault on wife cannot but be termed to be rape: Karnataka HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that a brutal act of sexual assault on the wife, against her consent, albeit by the husband, cannot but be termed to be rape.

It said such sexual assault by a husband on his wife will have grave consequences on the mental state of the wife; it has both psychological and physiological impact on her.

Further stating that such acts of husbands scar the soul of the wives, the court observed that it is, therefore, imperative for the lawmakers to now ''hear the voices of silence''.

The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations while refusing to interfere with the proceedings initiated against a man, the petitioner, on charges of rape, cruelty as also offences under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual acts against his wife and daughter.

''If a man, a husband, a man he is, can be exempted from the allegation of commission of ingredients of Section 375 of the IPC (rape), inequality percolates into such provision of law,'' the court said.

Stating that all human beings under the Constitution are to be treated equal, be it a man, be it a woman and others, it said, any thought of inequality, in any provision of law, would fail the test of Article 14 of the Constitution.

''Woman and man being equal under the Constitution cannot be made unequal by Exception-2 to Section 375 of the IPC,'' it further said, adding, it is for the lawmakers to ponder over the existence of such inequalities in law.

Further, pointing out that for ages man donning the robes of a husband has used the wife as his chattel; but his crude behavior notwithstanding his existence because of a woman, the court said, ''The age-old thought and tradition that the husbands are the rulers of their wives, their body, mind and soul should be effaced. It is only on this archaic, regressive and preconceived notion, the cases of this kind are mushrooming in the nation'' PTI KSU SA RS KSU SA SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022