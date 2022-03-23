93 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 93 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality thereby taking the total to 39,44,970 and 40,042 respectively till date.

As many as 128 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,03,084, according to a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 75 were from Bengaluru Urban which recorded 92 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the State was 1,802.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.28 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.07 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga reported the highest number of cases with seven followed by Hassan (3) then came the rest of the districts.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,216 cases, Mysuru 2,29,447 and Tumakuru 1,59,830.

Cumulatively, 6,53,69,941 crore samples were tested until now with the testing of 32,915 today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)