Uttarakhand High Court asks Haldwani Medical College why no FIR in ragging incident

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked Haldwani Medical College why it did not file a police complaint in connection with the recent incident of ragging involving its students and directed the college management to install CCTV cameras on the campus within a week.

Hearing a PIL in connection with the incident, Chief Justice Sanjay Mishra and Justice RC Khulbe issued notice to the medical college management.

The court has asked the college management to explain why an FIR was not registered despite having full knowledge of the incident.

A video went viral here recently showing MBBS students with their shaven heads being paraded by their seniors on the college campus.

After the video surfaced on the social media, a PIL was lodged by Haridwar resident Sachchidananda Dabral.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the court directed the Kumaon Commissioner to constitute an inquiry committee headed by the DIG and submit a report to the court.

The report said CCTV cameras were installed in limited places on the campus. It also said the video of ragging which went viral shows the truth.

The court will now hear the matter on March 30.

