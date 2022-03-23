CBI arrests IRS officer and an Auditor in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax in Coimbatore and an Auditor for demanding and accepting a bribe on Wednesday. The arrested accused were identified as Daniel Raj, an Indian Revenue Services officer posted as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax in Coimbatore and Kalyan Srinath and an Auditor (of a private person) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant.

CBI informed that a case was registered on complaint against Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax and an Auditor (of a private person). It was alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Coimbatore in conspiracy with the Auditor has demanded undue advantage of Rs 2.50 lakh from the complainant for settling the Income Tax issues favourably including a matter related to the sale of agricultural land by the Complainant and the tax liabilities on the capital gain of the said sale of land.

The Income Tax department had conducted raids at the complainant's residence in the year 2017 and the said matter was pending with the Income Tax Department. In February 2022, the Deputy Commissioner allegedly contacted the complainant and directed him to visit his office. Accordingly, the complainant and the auditor met the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax and discussed the issue.

CBI laid a trap and the Auditor (of a private person) accepted part payment of Rs 50,000 from the complainant on the directions of the public servant. Both the accused were caught. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and other persons at Coimbatore which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash of Rs.5.75 lakh approximately from the premises of the Deputy Director.

The arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Coimbatore and remanded to judicial custody till April 6. (ANI)

