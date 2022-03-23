11 migrant workers from Bihar killed in Hyderabad blaze; Prez, VP, PM grieve deaths

Eleven migrant workers hailing from Bihar were killed in an early morning blaze on Wednesday that swept through a scrap godown in the city.

The godown at Bhoiguda was allegedly operating without fire safety measures and a lone internal spiral staircase hardly helped the deceased flee the fire, although one person managed to escape, fire and police officials said.

The lone survivor, who saved his life by jumping from the window of the room in which they were staying, has been admitted to a local hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the incident.

The PM and Rao also announced ex-gratia to the victims.

The twelve workers, aged between 22 to 35 years, were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown when the incident happened, the officials said.

The fire started in the building at around 3.40 am and a call was received at around 3.54 AM, Regional Fire Officer (Central Region- Hyderabad) V Papaiah said.

The entire ground plus one floor godown was engulfed in smoke when the fire officials reached the spot, he said.

The fire spread rapidly and the 11 people trapped in the first floor were charred to death, he said. Eight fire tenders were deployed and the bodies were recovered after four hours of fire fighting, he added.

Plumes of smoke emerged amid high temperature due to the flammable nature of the materials which included old papers and plastic items.

It was a heart-wrenching scene as charred bodies were found in a heap as they apparently collapsed upon inhaling the smoke, another fire official said.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby state-run Gandhi hospital to conduct post-mortem and other official procedures.

The migrant workers hailed from different villages in Bihar's Chhapra and Katihar districts. While some of them were working at the scrap godown for the past two years, others had joined recently.

The workers were engaged in segregating, loading and unloading scrap material at the godown and used to reside in the first floor of the godown.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who inspected the scene, said fire safety conditions appeared to have been violated at the ill-fated godown.

The workers were provided with accommodation in the first floor of the godown by its owner and many residents in the locality were not aware that they lived there, he said.

Though the 12 migrant workers were residing in the room, no one was actually supposed to stay there, the police official said.

Regretting the loss of life in the tragedy, he said timber depots and others were situated in the area and that there is a need to go into the safety aspect.

The exact cause of the fire would be known after investigation, the officials said.

Though the officials initially felt that DNA tests would have to be conducted to identify the bodies, all the 11 bodies have been identified with the help of relatives and friends of the deceased. The bodies would be flown to Patna on Thursday, the officials said.

Police registered a case against the godown's owner on charges of causing death by negligence and others.

State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, who held a meeting with senior police officials, said a long term plan was being chalked out to prevent incidents of fire. Some immediate measures would be implemented to minimize such accidents, he said in a release.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would conduct a thorough survey in the city to make all commercial establishments/godowns to take necessary fire safety measures, he said.

Meanwhile, President Kovind expressed grief over death of the workers in the incident.

''The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,'' Kovind said on twitter.

Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

''Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM,'' a tweet from Modi's official Twitter handle said.

Chief Minister Rao condoled the death of the workers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements to send the bodies to their native places in Bihar.

