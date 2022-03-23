UK tells Ukraine it will work with partners to increase defensive lethal aid
Britain's Boris Johnson intends to use a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders on Thursday to work with partners to "substantively increase defensive lethal aid to Ukraine", the prime minister's office said following a call with the Ukrainian president.
"Leaders would look to address Ukraine's requests and ensure President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy is in the strongest possible position in ongoing peace talks," the spokesperson for Johnson's office added.
