Left Menu

UK tells Ukraine it will work with partners to increase defensive lethal aid

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:24 IST
UK tells Ukraine it will work with partners to increase defensive lethal aid
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Boris Johnson intends to use a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders on Thursday to work with partners to "substantively increase defensive lethal aid to Ukraine", the prime minister's office said following a call with the Ukrainian president.

"Leaders would look to address Ukraine's requests and ensure President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy is in the strongest possible position in ongoing peace talks," the spokesperson for Johnson's office added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022