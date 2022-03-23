Fire in Mumbai residential building; no casualty, five rescued

A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building situated in a busy area in Mumbai on Wednesday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said, adding they rescued five persons from the affected second floor and ensured that the blaze didn't spread.

As the building is located next to the busy Jacob Circle in the Saat Rasta area of south Mumbai, Fire brigade personnel had to ensure that the rescue operation is swift and the blaze doesn't spread. Fire brigade personnel rescued at least five people from the window of a house on the affected second floor of the 'Vitthal Niwas' building using a ladder. Some locals also joined the rescue operation.

The blaze erupted at 12.10 pm on the second floor of the four-storey building, officials said.

At least eight fire brigade vehicles put out the flames after an hour-long operation by 1:15 pm.

''Nobody was injured in the fire,'' an official said, adding that the cause of the blaze will be investigated.

A video of the incident shows Fire brigade personnel rescuing some people from the affected second floor of the building through a window using a ladder.

They can be seen pulling out a woman and some other persons from the second-floor window using a ladder. Some locals can also be seen aiding the rescue. A fire brigade official said that five people were rescued from a house on the second floor of the building.

As the building is located next to busy Jacob Circle, the fire fighting operation caused traffic snarls.

