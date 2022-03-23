J&K: Policeman, CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:43 IST
A policeman and a CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, an official said.
Militants hurled the grenade towards the security personnel at Zind Shah Chowk in the city this evening, he said.
Police constable Mohammad Amin and the CRPF jawan received minor splinter injuries in the explosion, he said.
They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area was cordoned off and a search was launched to nab the attackers, he added.
