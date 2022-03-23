Aircel Maxis Case: Delhi Court grants regular bail to P Chidambaram, Karti in CBI-ED cases

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in Aircel Maxis case of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, the former Finance Minister Chidambaram and his son, Karti, were granted anticipatory bail in the CBI and Enforcement Directorate case of Aircel Maxis.

Special Judge MK Nagpal today granted regular bail in the matter and directed them to furnish a bail bond of Rs one lakh each with like amount surety. Earlier, the same court had taken cognizance of the charge sheets filed by probe agencies in the matter and summons against all accused including several firms.

All the accused mentioned in the Chargesheet of the CBI and the ED have to appear before the court on December 20, 2021. Both the agencies have mentioned several individuals and firms in the chargesheet. Sanjay Jain, who had earlier appeared for probe agencies, informed the court that agencies have sent LRs to different countries and there are some developments in that regard. The CBI had earlier also submitted that it is working on a new lead. Both agencies have filed the status report too in court earlier.

Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram which was adjourned sine die. The court, while asking for reports from the agencies, said that the allegations mentioned in the chargesheet appeared to be "quite serious in nature."

Predecessor Judge OP Saini, while granted anticipatory bail, had observed that the entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused was documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both the accused. The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that Chidambaram, as Finance Minister, had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks. (ANI)

