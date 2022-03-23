Left Menu

97 kg poppy straw seized in Jammu; 2 arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:55 IST
The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 97 kg of poppy straw from them, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, the ANTF, the specialized unit to check the rising menace of drugs, immediately swung into action and intercepted a truck on the highway at Sidhra here, they said.

During the search, 97.9 kg of poppy straw concealed in the truck was recovered, they said.

According to the officials, the truck was on its way outside the union territory from Kashmir.

The driver, along with the co-driver, were arrested and the truck was seized, they said. They identified the duo as Anwar Hussain Shah and Mohammed Iqbal.

The officials said the ANTF is investigating further links in the case and more arrests are likely.

