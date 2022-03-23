Left Menu

Sanofi halts new spending on non-essential drugs in Russia and Belarus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:57 IST
Sanofi halts new spending on non-essential drugs in Russia and Belarus
  • Country:
  • France

French drugmaker Sanofi on Wednesday said it would stop immediately any new spending not related to the supply of essential and life-changing medicines and vaccines in Russia, as well as in Belarus.

"We stand in opposition to the Russian war in Ukraine and in full support of the position of the international community", Sanofi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022