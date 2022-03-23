Sanofi halts new spending on non-essential drugs in Russia and Belarus
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:57 IST
- Country:
- France
French drugmaker Sanofi on Wednesday said it would stop immediately any new spending not related to the supply of essential and life-changing medicines and vaccines in Russia, as well as in Belarus.
"We stand in opposition to the Russian war in Ukraine and in full support of the position of the international community", Sanofi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports
Ratings agency Fitch suspends commercial operations in Russia
Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs
TOP WRAP 13-Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks