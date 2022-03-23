Left Menu

Four held in robbery bid case in Palghar district

Police have arrested four persons, including two notorious criminals, in connection with a bid to loot a jewellery shop at the point of a revolver at Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra earlier this month, an official said on Wednesday. Two of the four accused had barged into the jewellery shop on March 9 at noon. While one of them whipped out a revolver and threatened the shop owner, the latter raised an alarm, following which the duo fled the spot, the official said. A case was registered at the Dahanu police station. Police tracked the duo and two others using CCTV cameras and through informers' network, the official said, adding that one of the accused has as many as 30 cases registered against him in the limits of Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Surat. Another accused is wanted in two cases of murder in Bihar. Further investigation is underway.

