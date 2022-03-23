Lebanon's cabinet to call cenbank head to session next week - media

Lebanon's cabinet will ask central bank governor Riad Salameh to attend a government session next week, four local broadcasters reported on Wednesday, days after he was charged with illicit enrichment by a Lebanese judge.

Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, denied the charge when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth.

Broadcaster NBN said cabinet had decided to invite Salameh to a session to discuss the financial and monetary situation in Lebanon. Another broadcaster, LBC, said it was to discuss "cooperation with banks".

