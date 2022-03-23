Left Menu

Lebanon's cabinet to call cenbank head to session next week - media

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:03 IST
Lebanon's cabinet to call cenbank head to session next week - media
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's cabinet will ask central bank governor Riad Salameh to attend a government session next week, four local broadcasters reported on Wednesday, days after he was charged with illicit enrichment by a Lebanese judge.

Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, denied the charge when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth.

Broadcaster NBN said cabinet had decided to invite Salameh to a session to discuss the financial and monetary situation in Lebanon. Another broadcaster, LBC, said it was to discuss "cooperation with banks".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022