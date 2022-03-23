Defence cross-examines eyewitness in Dabholkar murder case

The defence on Wednesday continued the cross-examination of Kiran Kamble, an eyewitness in the 2013 murder case of well-known rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, in a court here.

Kamble, a conservancy staffer with the Pune Municipal Corporation, during his deposition on March 19, had identified alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure, in the Pune court that is overseeing the trial.

''Our cross-examination of Kamble continued on Wednesday. Kamble, in his earlier deposition on March 19, had identified the alleged shooters. However, he he failed to give any details about the deceased such as on which part of the body, the deceased (Dabholkar) was shot, what kind of cloths he (deceased) was wearing, whether the clothes were torn or not, was there any items lying next to the body,'' said Prakash Salsingikar, one of the defence counsels.

The eyewitness will be further cross-examined on March 29.

Dabholkar (67), a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)