Left Menu

Defence cross-examines eyewitness in Dabholkar murder case

The defence on Wednesday continued the cross-examination of Kiran Kamble, an eyewitness in the 2013 murder case of well-known rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, in a court here.Kamble, a conservancy staffer with the Pune Municipal Corporation, during his deposition on March 19, had identified alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure, in the Pune court that is overseeing the trial.Our cross-examination of Kamble continued on Wednesday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:05 IST
Defence cross-examines eyewitness in Dabholkar murder case
  • Country:
  • India

The defence on Wednesday continued the cross-examination of Kiran Kamble, an eyewitness in the 2013 murder case of well-known rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, in a court here.

Kamble, a conservancy staffer with the Pune Municipal Corporation, during his deposition on March 19, had identified alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure, in the Pune court that is overseeing the trial.

''Our cross-examination of Kamble continued on Wednesday. Kamble, in his earlier deposition on March 19, had identified the alleged shooters. However, he he failed to give any details about the deceased such as on which part of the body, the deceased (Dabholkar) was shot, what kind of cloths he (deceased) was wearing, whether the clothes were torn or not, was there any items lying next to the body,'' said Prakash Salsingikar, one of the defence counsels.

The eyewitness will be further cross-examined on March 29.

Dabholkar (67), a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022