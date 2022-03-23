Three held for killing fruit vendor

A 25-year-old fruit vendor was allegedly killed by three men who stabbed him with sharp weapons following a dispute over sharing a marijuana-laced cigarette in Kotwali area of Nagpur, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Manish Sujit Yadav, a resident of the Mahal area. The accused trio work in a crematorium.

As per the preliminary investigation, drunk Yadav, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, spotted the trio smoking a cigarette laced with marijuana on Gangabai Ghat Road, a police official said. He asked them to share the cigarette. During argument, the trio attacked Yadav with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot, the official said.

