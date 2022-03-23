Left Menu

Senior Yemeni military leader killed in car bombing in Aden - sources

A car bombing killed a senior Yemeni military leader and three of his entourage in the southern port city of Aden on Wednesday, three security sources and a local television station said. Brigadier General Thabet Gawas was returning from a personal visit when his car was hit by the blast in a suburb of the city, the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:12 IST
Senior Yemeni military leader killed in car bombing in Aden - sources

A car bombing killed a senior Yemeni military leader and three of his entourage in the southern port city of Aden on Wednesday, three security sources and a local television station said.

Brigadier General Thabet Gawas was returning from a personal visit when his car was hit by the blast in a suburb of the city, the sources said. Aden's AIC Television announced his death and showed footage of a car in flames.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Gawas had long been an enemy of Yemen's Houthi movement, fighting the group in their northern stronghold of Saada even before they ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

He participated in operations that expelled the Houthis from the southern Lahj region in 2015, the year that a Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen against the Iran-aligned movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022