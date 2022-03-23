U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources," Blinken said in a statement.
"As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- United States
- State
- Ukraine
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
U.S. rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine