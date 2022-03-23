U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

The United States government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources," Blinken said in a statement.

"As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases," he said.

