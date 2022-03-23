Left Menu

Odisha govt orders compulsory retirement of 6 officers over 'corruption'

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:31 IST
The Odisha government on Wednesday ordered compulsory retirement of six officers, official sources said.

The number of officials ordered either compulsory retirement or dismissal increased to 164 since 2019 with the fresh order, they said.

These officials were either ''inefficient'' or had corruption cases pending against them, they added.

Among the six officers were a chief engineer, three executive engineers and two block education officers, the official sources said.

Sunil Kumar Panda, Chief Engineer (Electrical) of Sambalpur, had a corruption case pending against him after he was allegedly found possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.26 crore. He was under suspension.

Jagannath Sethi, Executive Engineer of Berhampur Rural Works (Electrical Division), was also under suspension after raids on his property allegedly found assets worth Rs 7.63 crore.

Deepak Kumar Bhuyan, Executive Engineer (Testing and Calibration) in Bhubaneswar, had two cases of corruption against him.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, Executive Engineer (ED and Inspection) in Bhubaneswar, also has corruption cases against him.

Besides, Block Education Officers Antaryami Behera (Gunupur) and Braja Kumar Nayak (Nuagada) were also ordered compulsory retirement for allegedly accepting bribes, the official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

