Russia to expel a number of American diplomats -Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:41 IST
Russia told Washington on Wednesday it would throw out a number of American diplomats in response to a U.S. move to expel Russian staff from the permanent U.N. mission, Interfax news agency said.
The agency also cited the foreign ministry as telling the United States any hostile actions against Russia would provoke a decisive response.
