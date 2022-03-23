Inclusive society, spirit of Kashmiriyat most effective tools to counter radicalisation: J&K LG

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said efforts are still being made by the “neighbouring country” to incite the Union Territory's youth.

Jammu and Kashmir’s inclusive society and the spirit of Kashmiriyat are the most effective tools to counter radicalisation, he asserted.

Addressing a national symposium on counter-radicalisation at the SKICC here , the Lt Governor also urged the community elders, religious heads and women to spread the message of peace and harmony among the new generation.

Most of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir have chosen the right path, despite continuous efforts of many anti-national elements and foreign terror groups, the Lt Governor said.

''Efforts are still being made to incite our youth by the handlers in the neighbouring country which is biggest exporter of terror and radicalisation,'' he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Sinha said family members of youngsters who are vulnerable to radicalisation should take timely steps to prevent the worst from happening.

“They must keep a watch if there is any change in the behaviour of a child and take the help of community elders to save their child from wrong influences and environment,” he said.

The Lt Governor said Jammu and Kashmir has always been a land of syncretic culture and of all faiths and beliefs. Its inclusive society and the spirit of Kashmiriyat are the most effective tool to counter radicalisation, he said.

''Families, Islamic scholars play important role in challenging the ideology and countering the narrative that legitimises and supports terrorism. A strong force of women, youth and Islamic scholars will certainly make the communities more resilient to terrorist ideology and propagandists,” he added.

Sinha appreciated the efforts being made to discuss the role of religious leaders and women in counter-radicalisation, preventing the youth from choosing the wrong path, and creating a violence-free society.

He said the responsibility of stopping the people to deviate from the right path lies on the shoulders of the community elders, religious heads and the enlightened people of the society.

“I believe that by following the path of peace, we can live the ideals inherent in our society and make the dreams of a better future a reality. The aim of every human being should be to live peacefully, do good to all and work in the interest of the nation,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the energies of the youth should be channelled into constructive and creative work and in building a new Jammu and Kashmir, sustained peace and prosperity, and having ample avenues of growth and development.

He called upon the present generation, community elders, religious heads and women to work together so that the message of peaceful co-existence should be passed on to the new generation.

Comparing the recent budget of Jammu and Kashmir with the per capita spending for people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Lt Governor said USD 950 will be spent in terms of per capita share in the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022, which is much higher than USD 78.55 being spent per capita in PoK.

He also said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is immensely talented which is evident from the laurels brought by them in national and international platforms in academic, sports and other fields.

Referring to menace of drug abuse, the Lt Governor said it is the second biggest threat which is affecting the youth.

Drug abuse deprive the youth of making the best of their lives, destroying their present and future capabilities, he said, stressing on the need of systematic community efforts against drug abuse to destroy this social evil completely.

Earlier, speakers highlighted the teachings of different religions and unanimously said that all religions teach peace, love, amity and communal harmony, implying violence has no place in any religion and civilised society, and peaceful co-existence is what takes the society forward by creating a safe and bright future for the next generations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)