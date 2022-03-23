Left Menu

J&K: Five injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:51 IST
J&K: Five injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Five people, including three cops and a CRPF jawan, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

''There was a grenade attack at a naka in Rainawari area which missed the intended target,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said.

In the attack, he said, a CRPF personnel and a policeman sustained minor splinter injuries.

''Three other passersby, including two off-duty traffic men riding a motorcycle and one civilian, also got minor splinter injuries,'' the SSP said.

Balwal said all the injured were in a stable condition.

