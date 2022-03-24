Left Menu

Mexico, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen economic ties

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Wednesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations on the first day of the diplomat's 10-day tour of the Middle East and India, Mexico's government said. Ebrard and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed investing in tourism and innovation, highlighting the need for a direct air route between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two diplomats, who represent their countries at the Group of 20 major economies, spoke of the need to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, it added. Ebrard and bin Farhan, both from oil-producing countries, talked about the importance of keeping energy prices stable amid the conflict, according to the statement.

Ebrard is scheduled to stay in Riyadh until March 25, then visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and India.

