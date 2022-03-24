Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, a month into their assault, while Western leaders gathered in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his campaign. REPERCUSSIONS * Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, Putin said, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust. * Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters. * NATO nations' leaders will agree on Thursday to deploy four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said. * The United States said it has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Washington's conclusion was based on a "careful review" of available information from public and intelligence sources. ON THE GROUND * Russia held a funeral service for the deputy commander of its Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea, the latest in what Ukraine says is a string of high-ranking Russian military casualties. * Satellite photographs showed massive destruction in Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential apartment buildings. None of the following reports could immediately be verified: * Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and two seriously wounded after shells hit a shopping centre's parking lot in a northern district of the capital. * Russia said its forces used long-range weapons fired from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were using the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant to prepare new attacks. CIVILIANS * More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition support in Ukraine, UNICEF said. * The head of the International Committee of Red Cross will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine during ongoing talks in Moscow with senior Russian officials, the agency said. * The EU on Wednesday is due to set out plans on how it will provide jobs, education and housing for refugees. * Germany, which has recorded nearly 239,000 Ukrainian refugee arrivals, said it plans to take more measures to help refugees from Ukraine. QUOTES * "I have never seen such cruelty before," 38-year-old Kateryna Mytkevich said in the Polish city of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, after she fled the northern city of Chernihiv. * "The world is on the verge of many new crises," Zelenskiy told the Japanese parliament. "The environmental and food challenges are unprecedented."

