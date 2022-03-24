Left Menu

Ukraine says 4,554 people were evacuated from cities on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 01:32 IST
A total of 4,554 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, a senior official said, considerably fewer than managed to escape the previous day.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 2,912 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol in private vehicles. On Tuesday, he said 8,057 people had managed to escape from cities across the country.

