Russian investigative website says reporter killed in Kyiv shelling

Russian investigative website The Insider said on Wednesday that one of its reporters had been killed in Kyiv when Russian forces shelled a suburb where she had been filming damage from an earlier attack.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 03:02 IST
Russian investigative website The Insider said on Wednesday that one of its reporters had been killed in Kyiv when Russian forces shelled a suburb where she had been filming damage from an earlier attack. "Insider journalist Oksana Baulina died during a bombardment in Kyiv while carrying out an editorial assignment ... another civilian died with her," the outlet, whose editorial offices are based in Latvia, said on its website.

At least five journalists have now died since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last month. Baulina had previously worked for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, The Insider said.

Last December the outlet, which is on an official Russian list of "foreign agents," was fined for breaking a law that requires it to attach a disclaimer to its publications and subjects it to increased bureaucratic scrutiny.

