Argentina corn crop estimate cut to 49 mln tonnes due to dryness - Buenos Aires exchange

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its 2021/22 corn crop estimate to 49 million tonnes versus 51 million tonnes previously on Wednesday due to dryness that has hit the country's crops since the start of the year.

Argentina is the world's no. 2 corn exporter.

Also Read: Rugby-Former Wallabies boss Cheika to coach Argentina -report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)