Argentina corn crop estimate cut to 49 mln tonnes due to dryness - Buenos Aires exchange

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 24-03-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 03:17 IST
  Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its 2021/22 corn crop estimate to 49 million tonnes versus 51 million tonnes previously on Wednesday due to dryness that has hit the country's crops since the start of the year.

Argentina is the world's no. 2 corn exporter.

