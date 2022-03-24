Left Menu

Ukraine's agriculture minister submits resignation - local media

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko submitted his resignation on Wednesday, the daily Ekonomichna Pravda newspaper said, adding that he had not provided a reason. The paper said Leshchenko had told it and other media he was stepping down and had informed his staff.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 05:16 IST
Ukraine's agriculture minister submits resignation - local media

He had been in the job since December 2020.

Leshchenko told Reuters on Tuesday that Ukraine's spring crop sowing area might more than halve this year from 2021 levels to some 7 million hectares (17 million acres) versus 15 million hectares expected before the Russian invasion. His resignation will have to be submitted to a vote in parliament. Ekonomichna Pravda said his first deputy, Taras Vysotsky, would serve as acting minister.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

