Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving - report

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday. "Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 08:42 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving - report

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday. The report said McGregor's car was also seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.

McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month. "Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station," a spokesperson for McGregor told the Irish Independent.

McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022