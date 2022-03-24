Left Menu

Road safety: Delhi to have dedicated lanes for buses, goods carriers

The Delhi government is all set to start an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to ensure that they adhere to the lane discipline rules.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 10:01 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government is all set to start an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to ensure that they adhere to strict lane discipline rules. "Road Safety is of primary importance to us. By training and enforcement, we want to ensure that Delhi roads are safer for all citizens," said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Transport Department along with Traffic Police will earmark dedicated lanes which will be used exclusively by buses and goods carriers from 8 am to 10 pm and along with other vehicles from 10 pm to 8 am, stated a release from the Delhi Transport Department. In its first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 prioritized corridors of the total 46 selected for the initiative.

Violators would be penalised and prosecuted under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019. The Transport Department has issued advisory to its public fleet operators DTC and DIMTS to sensitize its drivers about restricting or plying their buses in the earmarked bus lanes to avoid penalty and prosecution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

