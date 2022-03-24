Unidentified assailants shoot man dead in Gurugram

A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Pataudi area here on Thursday morning, police said.

The body was found on Lokra-Kapriwas road at around 7:40 AM with bullet wound in his head, they said, adding a bullet shell was also recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Rakesh Gurjar, a native of Shyampura village under Behror police station area in district Alwar, Rajasthan.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pataudi, Harendra Kumar said, ''We took the body in custody and informed the family. The reason behind the murder is not clear yet. Probe is on.''

