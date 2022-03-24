Left Menu

Minor girl sexually assaulted in Pune school premises

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in a private school premises here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Shivajinagar area, they said. An unidentified person took the girl to a toilet in the school premises where he allegedly assaulted her sexually and then fled.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-03-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 11:17 IST
Minor girl sexually assaulted in Pune school premises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in a private school premises here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Shivajinagar area, they said. ''An unidentified person took the girl to a toilet in the school premises where he allegedly assaulted her sexually and then fled. The girl later informed her friends about the incident. The school then informed her parents and police,'' Shivajinagar police station's senior inspector Anita More said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The police were conducting a probe into the case and examining CCTV footage of the school premises, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022