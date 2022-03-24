Left Menu

TRS MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss India's employment situation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswar Rao on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the employment situation in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 11:52 IST
TRS MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss India's employment situation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswar Rao on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the employment situation in India. In his notice, the MP submitted that there are over one million jobs lying vacant "under the control of Central Government".

"Paradoxically, it is against the 2 crore jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports of suicide by educated unemployed continue unabated. This needs serious deliberation," the notice read. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the ongoing proceedings of the second half of the Budget Session have faced adjournments for the past two days with the Opposition creating ruckus over the fuel price hike.

The Congress MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournments following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022