Left Menu

N.Korea fires 'long-range' ballistic missile after recent test failure

North Korea fired a suspected long range ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, about a week after a missile reportedly exploded in mid-air over Pyongyang. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of an "unidentified projectile" from North Korea.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:07 IST
N.Korea fires 'long-range' ballistic missile after recent test failure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea fired a suspected long range ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, about a week after a missile reportedly exploded in mid-air over Pyongyang.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of an "unidentified projectile" from North Korea. It said the launch was assumed to be a long-range missile, possibly an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fired on a "lofted" trajectory, Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea's Ministry of Defense did not immediately confirm whether the test involved an ICBM, which has not been test fired at full range since 2017.

Japan's government also said the launch could be a ballistic missile. On March 16, North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff in the skies over Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet.

The United States and South Korea have warned that North Korea may be preparing to test-fire an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017, possibly in the guise of launching a satellite. After several recent launches, Pyongyang said it was testing components for a reconnaissance satellite system. Leader Kim Jong Un said this month that North Korea would soon launch multiple satellites to monitor military movements by the United States and its allies.

Thursday's launch would be at least the 13th ballistic missile test fired by North Korea this year, an unprecedented frequency that has drawn condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022